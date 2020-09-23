Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Elysian has a total market cap of $81,951.71 and approximately $15,451.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.04365375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.