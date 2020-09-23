Elysium (ELS) Hits Market Cap of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00423749 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

