Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 18,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 22,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.