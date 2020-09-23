Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$905,692.00 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,528.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$38.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

