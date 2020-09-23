Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $40.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $47.58 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $119.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $150.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.93 million, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $277.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Creative Planning increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

