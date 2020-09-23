Energi (NRG) Price Tops $1.46

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Energi has a market cap of $48.71 million and $1.04 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00013871 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.01470941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00189574 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,384,770 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.