Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 31,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.05.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 267,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.68% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

