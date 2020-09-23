Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report sales of $24.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.84 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $114.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.20 million to $114.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $92.44 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.99. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 11.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

