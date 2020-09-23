Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post $24.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.84 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $114.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.20 million to $114.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $92.44 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million.

ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $90,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.99.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

