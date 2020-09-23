ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. The start-up of key upstream projects in Algeria, Mexico and Norway is expected to have enabled the company to meet its compound annual production growth rate of 3.5% since 2019 through 2023. Also, with the purchase of three onshore wind projects in Italy, Eni has made significant progress in its decarbonization process, which will reduce carbon emissions. However, the weak commodity pricing scenario is affecting the company's upstream business. Notably, although Eni’s cash balance can clear short-term debt, its ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since there has been a prolonged weakness in global energy demand without possibilities of recovery anytime soon. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on E. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of E traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 11,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,566. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 33.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

