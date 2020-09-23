Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.11 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00646874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.06 or 0.11134842 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

