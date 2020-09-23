Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.78 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $131.64 million and $6.78 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.80 or 0.04381715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.