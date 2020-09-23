ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

XNGSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.84. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

