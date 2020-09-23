Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Shares of EBF opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

In related news, Director Barbara T. Clemens acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $26,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,038.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

