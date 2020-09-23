EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,215.16 and $3.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.04408477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00059279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

