Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.44. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 4,157 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 96,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $140,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,323.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 339,172 shares of company stock valued at $501,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 815,700 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 589,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.