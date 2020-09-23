Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

