EOS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $1.54 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00024441 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Ovis and Kuna. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,990,145 coins and its circulating supply is 936,290,134 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, Zebpay, CoinBene, Livecoin, Bit-Z, COSS, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, QBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, GOPAX, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, Cobinhood, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, BCEX, C2CX, BitMart, Cryptomate, Bilaxy, Liqui, WazirX, Tidex, Bibox, Poloniex, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi, IDCM, Kraken, YoBit, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Coindeal, Upbit, Kuna, Hotbit, OEX, CoinExchange, BitFlip, RightBTC, LBank, Rfinex, Fatbtc, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Binance, IDAX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, ABCC, Koinex, Neraex, OKEx, Exrates, DOBI trade, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, BigONE, DigiFinex, Coinone, CPDAX and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

