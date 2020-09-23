EOS Price Reaches $2.57 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $1.54 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00024441 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, QBTC, Instant Bitex and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,990,145 coins and its circulating supply is 936,290,134 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Liqui, Poloniex, Gate.io, Tidex, Rfinex, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, C2CX, Bilaxy, WazirX, Coindeal, Upbit, CoinEx, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, IDCM, EXX, DOBI trade, Tidebit, Bibox, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Binance, Fatbtc, Ovis, Hotbit, Coinbe, BitFlip, OEX, CoinExchange, BCEX, Bitbns, QBTC, Neraex, Coinone, BitMart, Cobinhood, CPDAX, RightBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb, Zebpay, IDAX, OTCBTC, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Huobi, Kuna, BigONE, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, LBank, Kraken, Koinex, COSS, BtcTrade.im, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Coinrail, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, ABCC, DragonEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

