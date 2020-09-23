Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EPZM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 62,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,094.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,514.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $123,754. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 245.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,330 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Epizyme by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Epizyme by 90.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 303,829 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

