Era Swap Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Era Swap token can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $588,371.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.04365375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

ES is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

