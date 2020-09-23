Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a C$21.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.53.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.72. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

