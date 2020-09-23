Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$21.70 by Pi Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a C$21.70 price objective by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.53.

ERO stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.44. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.03.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

