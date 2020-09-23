Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $37.41 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

