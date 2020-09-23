Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

ESP stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.28. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $24.24.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

