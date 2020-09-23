Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.
ESP stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.28. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $24.24.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.