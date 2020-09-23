Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,447.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Essentia has a market capitalization of $691,763.77 and approximately $5,447.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.04405257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.