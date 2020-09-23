Ether-1 Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $223,452.44 and approximately $13,251.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

