Ethereum Classic Price Tops $4.97 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $577.80 million and $699.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00047179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Coinnest, Coinhub and RightBTC. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.91 or 0.03266171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Korbit, CoinTiger, EXX, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, Exmo, RightBTC, Coinut, Coinbase Pro, Liquid, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Ovis, Binance, Coinroom, BTC Markets, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, ABCC, Coinhub, Cryptopia, Kucoin, OKCoin International, Coinone, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, BigONE, Bitbns, Crex24, C-CEX, Bibox, CoinEgg, Gatehub, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, LBank, QBTC, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Exrates, Bit-Z, BCEX, Indodax, Huobi, CoinEx, C2CX, BitForex, CPDAX, YoBit, CoinBene, Bitfinex, FCoin, CoinExchange, Koineks, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

