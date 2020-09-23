Ethereum Gold Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $66,208.31 and $530.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.82 or 0.04417737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,350,347 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

