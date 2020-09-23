EtherGem Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $173,079.77 and approximately $19,704.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.06 or 0.04399289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

