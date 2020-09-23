Ethos (ETHOS) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.06 or 0.04399289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

About Ethos

ETHOS is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.