Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.26. Ethos Gold shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $8.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.