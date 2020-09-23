ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Down 1.3%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 11,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 23,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 1,280.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

