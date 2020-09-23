EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 24.3% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $39.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,224,589 coins and its circulating supply is 38,422,382 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

