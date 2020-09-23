Evedo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $930,981.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Evedo has a market capitalization of $715,848.80 and approximately $930,981.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.48 or 0.04406907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

