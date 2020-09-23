Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th.

EB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 512,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.59. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

