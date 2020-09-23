Everex Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $203,000.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04456159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.