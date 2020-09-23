Everipedia Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.14 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $533,673.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.01480544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00203991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,462,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,503,723,711 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.