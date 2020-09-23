Everus Trading Up 14.9% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $51,684.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.54 or 0.04423194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,992 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official website is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

