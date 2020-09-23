EveryCoin (EVY) Tops One Day Volume of $526,657.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $526,657.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.01469230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200402 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

