ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $868.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $388,400.04 and $868.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.