Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 893.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 887,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

