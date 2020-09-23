EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Hits $134,188.78

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $134,188.78 and approximately $9,628.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.73 or 0.04403682 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.