Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,009.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,009 ($39.32) and last traded at GBX 2,957 ($38.64), with a volume of 1069231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,956 ($38.63).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Experian from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,834.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,629.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

