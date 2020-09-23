Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Alison Brittain Purchases 2,550 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Alison Brittain bought 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, for a total transaction of £75,607.50 ($98,794.59).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,957 ($38.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 29.40 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,002.23 ($39.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,834.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,629.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

