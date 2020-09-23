Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 22,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.