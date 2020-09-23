Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $422.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $399.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

