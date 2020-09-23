FansTime Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $222,599.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, CoinMex and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z, HADAX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

