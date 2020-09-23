FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Hits $40,824.16

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $40,824.16 and $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00227200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.01477297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00202306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.