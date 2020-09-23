Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,953. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

